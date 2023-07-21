American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) is Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s 8th Largest Position

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,492,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 3.5% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.32% of American Tower worth $305,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.43.

American Tower Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMT traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,018. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.50 and its 200 day moving average is $201.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

