American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.43.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

