American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 9,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other American Well news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 104,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $226,437.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 664,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,883.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 250,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $511,244.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,566,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,249.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 104,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $226,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 664,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,883.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 621,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,425. Corporate insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Well by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Well by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in American Well by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in American Well by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

AMWL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.22. 399,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,657. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. American Well has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $623.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.74.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 216.13% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.31 million. Analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

