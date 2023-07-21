America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Major Shareholder Sells $502,968.80 in Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $502,968.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,330,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.97. The stock had a trading volume of 68,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,840. The company has a market capitalization of $751.47 million, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,425,000 after acquiring an additional 143,209 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 65,497 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 776.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 43,591 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $3,361,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Further Reading

