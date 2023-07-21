AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Bank of America

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $193.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.46. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $193.83.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,860,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,122,000 after buying an additional 499,465 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,279,000 after buying an additional 159,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

