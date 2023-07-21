Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.03. 669,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,048. The company has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.87. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

