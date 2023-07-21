Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.4% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $235.03. 435,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,342. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.19 and its 200 day moving average is $237.87. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.