AMH Equity Ltd Has $8.63 Million Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

AMH Equity Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Harvard Bioscience accounts for about 9.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 4.87% of Harvard Bioscience worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBIO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of HBIO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 25,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,542. The firm has a market cap of $217.28 million, a P/E ratio of -101.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.26. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

