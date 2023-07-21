AMH Equity Ltd Purchases 26,142 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the quarter. Brightcove accounts for about 1.8% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned 0.84% of Brightcove worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCOV. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 93,440 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 1,363,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

BCOV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. 27,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,782. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $169.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.72. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $7.39.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $49.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Kristin E. Frank sold 8,058 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $35,213.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,629.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristin E. Frank sold 8,058 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $35,213.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,629.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,184,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,739,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 80,818 shares of company stock valued at $313,251 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

