AMH Equity Ltd Purchases 300,000 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. CalAmp makes up about 3.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 2.16% of CalAmp worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,138,000 after buying an additional 662,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 43,430 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,197,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 299,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 969,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 33,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,503. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on CalAmp from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CalAmp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

