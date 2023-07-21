AMJ Financial Wealth Management Buys 8,929 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 184.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ACWX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 165,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,211. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

