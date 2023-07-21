AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 1,276 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 3.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after acquiring an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,331,000 after acquiring an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $946.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock traded up $10.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $962.88. 55,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $932.67 and a 200-day moving average of $877.53. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $665.45 and a 52-week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

