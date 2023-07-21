AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 78,537 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,537 shares during the period. Flowers Foods makes up approximately 1.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,657,000 after purchasing an additional 426,547 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,563.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,174,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642,655 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3,245.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644,368 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after purchasing an additional 243,369 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE FLO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 121,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,378. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 92.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

