AMJ Financial Wealth Management Trims Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.17. 74,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,320. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.