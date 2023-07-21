Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
Shares of AP stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $75.87 million, a P/E ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ampco-Pittsburgh
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.