Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

Shares of AP stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $75.87 million, a P/E ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

