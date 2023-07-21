Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 1,065.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 165,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 97,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DIVO opened at $36.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 52-week low of $31.98 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

