Analysts Offer Predictions for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.65. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

