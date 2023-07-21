Analysts Set Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Target Price at $120.24

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $111.81 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $194.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,893,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,108,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

