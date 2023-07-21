Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for easyJet (ESYJY)

easyJet (OTCMKTS: ESYJY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/21/2023 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/17/2023 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 620 ($8.11).

7/13/2023 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 610 ($7.98).

7/12/2023 – easyJet had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 585 ($7.65).

7/3/2023 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 570 ($7.45).

5/25/2023 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 610 ($7.98) to GBX 635 ($8.30).

easyJet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $6.22 on Friday. easyJet plc has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

