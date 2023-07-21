Analyzing SEB (OTC:SEBYF) & Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Free Report) and Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of SEB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Crown Crafts shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Crown Crafts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEB and Crown Crafts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEB N/A N/A N/A C$3.49 26.36 Crown Crafts $75.05 million 0.68 $5.65 million $0.55 9.13

Analyst Recommendations

Crown Crafts has higher revenue and earnings than SEB. Crown Crafts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SEB and Crown Crafts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEB 1 1 0 0 1.50 Crown Crafts 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEB currently has a consensus price target of C$100.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.43%. Given SEB’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SEB is more favorable than Crown Crafts.

Profitability

This table compares SEB and Crown Crafts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEB N/A N/A N/A Crown Crafts 7.53% 12.30% 8.59%

Dividends

SEB pays an annual dividend of C$1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Crown Crafts pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. SEB pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Crafts pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Crown Crafts beats SEB on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEB

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small domestic equipment worldwide. It offers kitchen electrics including electrical cooking products, such as deep fryers, rice cookers, electrical pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, and multicookers; beverage preparation products, which includes filter and pod coffee makers, espresso machines, electrical kettles, and home beer-taps; and food preparation products comprising blenders, soy milk makers, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, and beaters. The company also provides home and personal care, which includes linen care, such as irons and steam generators, and garment steamers; canister vacuum cleaners with or without dust bag, steam and upright vacuum cleaners and sweepers, and versatile vacuums, and robots; home comfort products, such as fans, heaters, and air purifiers; and personal care products including hair care appliances, depilators, electrical beard trimmers and hair clippers, and bathroom scales. In addition, it offers cookware comprising frying pans, saucepans, woks, pressure cookers, bakeware, kitchen utensils, food storage containers, vacuum flasks, and mugs. The company provides its products under various consumer brands including Aron, Asia Vina, Calor, Clock, EMSA, imusa, Kaiser, Krupus, Maharaj Whiteline, MIRRO, Moulinex, OBH NORDICA, PANEX, Rochedo, Rowenta, Samurai, Seb, SUPOR, Tefal T-fal, umco, and WearEver brands. Further, it offers under premium brands, which includes All-Clad, Krampouz, Lagostina, Silit, and WMF brands; and professional brands, such as HEPP, Schaerer Coffee ProCare, Wilbur Curtis, and Zummo brands. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Écully, France.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods. The company sells its products primarily to mass merchants, large chain stores, mid-tier retailers, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, internet accounts, wholesale clubs and internet-based retailers through a network of sales force and independent commissioned sales representatives. Crown Crafts, Inc. was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Gonzales, Louisiana.

