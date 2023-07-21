Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANGPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Investec raised shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC cut shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

