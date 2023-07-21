Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) and Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Head to Head Contrast

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) and Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arch Resources and Anglo Pacific Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anglo Pacific Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arch Resources currently has a consensus price target of $197.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.37%. Anglo Pacific Group has a consensus price target of $355.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22,803.23%. Given Anglo Pacific Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anglo Pacific Group is more favorable than Arch Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Resources 33.74% 96.62% 52.94% Anglo Pacific Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Arch Resources and Anglo Pacific Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

82.2% of Arch Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Anglo Pacific Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Arch Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arch Resources and Anglo Pacific Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Resources $3.72 billion 0.59 $1.33 billion $61.18 1.93 Anglo Pacific Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arch Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Anglo Pacific Group.

Summary

Arch Resources beats Anglo Pacific Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

