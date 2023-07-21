ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,875. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $958.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $501,970.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,262,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,478,006.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 353,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,872,865.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $501,970.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,262,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,478,006.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,988 shares of company stock worth $4,556,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

