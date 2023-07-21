Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $178,175.92 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $2,121.77 or 0.07100686 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $62.23 million and $178,175.92 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankrstaking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

