Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APLS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 15.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $34.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,546.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $2,569,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,655 shares in the company, valued at $23,526,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,546.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,818 shares of company stock worth $14,507,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

