Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Trading Down 1.3%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Appen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Appen from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, sensor, multi-modal hardware device testing, and mobile location services; pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

