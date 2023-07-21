Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APLD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $741.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth about $331,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

