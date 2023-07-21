Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $17,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,473. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.86.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.