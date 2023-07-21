Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Aravive from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Aravive Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ARAV stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 42,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,971. The firm has a market cap of $103.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. Aravive has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aravive

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 1,865.78% and a negative net margin of 1,187.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,572,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,224 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 58.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 35.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 97,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 23.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

