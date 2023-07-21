Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE LOW traded up $3.06 on Friday, hitting $234.05. 1,768,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,103. The company has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $235.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.55 and a 200-day moving average of $207.81.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.96.

About Lowe's Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

