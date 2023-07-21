Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock remained flat at $45.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 183,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.