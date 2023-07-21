Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $603,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.13. 4,326,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,097,689. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

