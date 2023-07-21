Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $522.37. 1,432,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $238.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $452.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.69. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $539.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

