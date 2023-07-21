Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after buying an additional 125,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after buying an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,207,000 after buying an additional 336,299 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,336 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.96. The company had a trading volume of 685,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,613. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.