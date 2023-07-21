Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,570,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 13,100,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACHR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,787,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. Archer Aviation has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 825,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $3,854,711.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,150.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 825,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $3,854,711.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,150.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,370,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock worth $25,467,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Archer Aviation by 233.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.