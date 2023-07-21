Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 572 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 984,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,345. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

