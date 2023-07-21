Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 3,992 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.3% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.25. 1,913,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,938,038. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.64.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.