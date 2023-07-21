Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,425,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $75.66. 174,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,948. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

