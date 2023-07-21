Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,730,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 13,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days. Approximately 32.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 93,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 9.93. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $647.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 103,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

