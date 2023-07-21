Arden Partners (LON:ARDN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). 10,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 39,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The stock has a market cap of £4.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker for small and mid-cap companies in the United Kingdom. It provides various financial services consisting of corporate advisory, such as nominated adviser and sponsor services, strategic corporate finance advice and strategic reviews, and capital restructurings, as well as services related to takeover codes comprising of advice on bids and mergers, public to private transactions, and public company and hostile related services.

