Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 1,286,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.79. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aridis Pharmaceuticals
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that has completed Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
