Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aristocrat Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

