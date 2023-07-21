ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.21

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 259179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,820.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

