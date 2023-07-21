Ark Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $48.19 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,399,856 coins and its circulating supply is 174,400,644 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

