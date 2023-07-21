Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,183 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 3.8 %

MDT opened at $89.35 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

