Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,485 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exponent were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 92.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

Exponent Stock Performance

In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock valued at $508,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPO opened at $96.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

