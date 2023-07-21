Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.3% during the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 30.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MET opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

