Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 184 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 600.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,461.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,485.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2,496.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $29.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

