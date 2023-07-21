Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 211.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.73 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

