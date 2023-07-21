Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,388 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Zoetis by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $171.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.40. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The firm has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

